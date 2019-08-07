Personal Capital Advisors Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Cut as Stock Declined; As Ibm (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Swedbank Has Boosted by $34.54 Million Its Position

Swedbank increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 244,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.13 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 4.72M shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 92.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 37,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 40,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 3.58 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp P by 460,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $70.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com I (NYSE:CRM) by 124,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems In (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 82,555 shares to 199,674 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 8,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.