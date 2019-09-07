Personal Capital Advisors Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) Increased by $823,344; As Discovery (DISCK) Market Valuation Declined, Boyar Asset Management Has Raised by $1.26 Million Its Stake

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 2.40 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 4,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 122,145 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97 million, up from 118,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $257.78. About 210,230 shares traded or 7.92% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 394,595 shares to 19,217 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Limited has invested 0.43% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Geode Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 377,362 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Wms Limited Liability Corporation has 1,344 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 7,880 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Huntington Bancorporation owns 140 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares invested 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ashford Capital owns 72,482 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,115 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Paloma Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 4,277 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 45,802 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 1,350 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Strs Ohio accumulated 1,671 shares or 0% of the stock.

