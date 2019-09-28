Personal Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $1.34 Million; Delta Airlines (DAL) Holder Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (DAL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 7,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 142,414 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08 million, down from 150,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.08M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 6,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 262,465 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.32M, up from 255,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 936,217 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, JetBlue And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 19 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Advantage Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 139 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.18% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 11,736 shares. Architects reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burney has invested 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.09% or 900 shares. Park National Corp Oh reported 11,646 shares. Hwg Holding LP reported 194 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va invested in 27,099 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 7,527 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 79,261 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Earnest Llc accumulated 158,439 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $9.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 10,295 shares to 312,642 shares, valued at $15.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 228,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,665 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta boosts stake in Korean Air’s parent company to 9.21% – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Markets Look To Build On Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV Trims Q3 Cost Guidance, RYAAY, DAL in Focus – Zacks.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century Companies Inc reported 2.24 million shares. Bancorp Of The West reported 248,200 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.55% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Arizona State Retirement has 203,736 shares. Hennessy reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.04% or 301,594 shares. Park Circle Communications reported 10,000 shares stake. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 12,998 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 10,300 are held by Boys Arnold. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 14,025 shares. Payden And Rygel owns 541,500 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Co accumulated 301 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,450 shares.