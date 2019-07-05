Personal Capital Advisors Has Upped By $1.83 Million Its Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Holding; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Waters Parkerson & Company increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company acquired 10,387 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 458,522 shares with $37.05 million value, up from 448,135 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $321.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 2.41M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) stake by 6.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired 19,252 shares as Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW)’s stock rose 6.35%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 295,845 shares with $28.28M value, up from 276,593 last quarter. Pinnacle West Cap Corp now has $10.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $95.37. About 451,782 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 86,842 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 41,154 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Huntington Financial Bank has 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 1,180 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,935 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 445,006 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 36,172 shares. Gw Henssler And Limited invested 0.99% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 17,261 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% or 103,889 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 6,608 shares. Kennedy reported 198,855 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr, New York-based fund reported 23,183 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 17,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 29,200 are held by Pggm.

Among 6 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital had 13 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 30. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Bank of America. Goldman Sachs downgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) on Friday, January 11 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $97 target in Monday, February 25 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, February 25.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 27,568 shares to 856,825 valued at $134.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 14,079 shares and now owns 206,312 shares. Versum Matls Inc was reduced too.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 5,836 shares to 378,275 valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 3,838 shares. Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank holds 1.47M shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Terril Brothers invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 40,727 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Communications holds 89,924 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Managed Asset Portfolios Lc owns 5.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 270,256 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 11.45 million shares. Doheny Asset Ca has 0.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,818 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com reported 54,968 shares. City Tru Fl stated it has 1.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Copeland Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 4,841 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 4.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Winfield Associate invested in 0.07% or 1,737 shares. Hightower Lta holds 3.75 million shares. 344,269 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $80 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. HSBC maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

