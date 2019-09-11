Personal Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake; EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 6.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 14,079 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 206,312 shares with $49.96 million value, down from 220,391 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $123.78B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $290.05. About 3.66 million shares traded or 97.11% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $104.71’s average target is 29.10% above currents $81.11 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of EOG in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer initiated EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $108 target. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 12. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. See EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $109.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $102.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $116.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $103.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $101.0000 97.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $115.0000 109.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $101 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Mkm Partners

25/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens Northern Corporation reported 5,912 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department owns 29,211 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% or 43,625 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Trust Co owns 1,405 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Ltd Liability holds 25,767 shares or 4.11% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 7,686 shares. 1,450 are owned by Aldebaran. Semper Augustus Invests Gp Lc holds 2.9% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 19,516 shares. 27,107 were reported by Dubuque Commercial Bank And Company. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Incorporated invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Naples Glob Advsrs Llc owns 1,676 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,373 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 542,693 shares. Cookson Peirce And Co invested in 70,962 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Sunbelt Secs holds 2,024 shares.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) stake by 29,231 shares to 297,562 valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) stake by 582,819 shares and now owns 819,655 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Costco has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is -1.25% below currents $290.05 stock price. Costco had 22 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $25600 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The rating was initiated by Nomura with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $30000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, September 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 28.66 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $43.62 billion. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EOG Resources, Inc. shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bankshares & Tru accumulated 0.29% or 13,423 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv accumulated 294 shares. Trillium Asset Llc owns 97,205 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Department Mb Bancorporation N A reported 3,804 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 0.89% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.71% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Axiom Investors Lc De has invested 1.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pictet Financial Bank And Trust Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 9,140 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser reported 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Prudential Plc, a Illinois-based fund reported 163,538 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 19,365 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.03% or 19,088 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Pitcairn invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

The stock increased 1.26% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 2.65 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow