Personal Capital Advisors Has Raised Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake; Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stock Declined While Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Decreased Holding

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 2,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 11,748 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 8,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $184.19. About 1.85M shares traded or 32.51% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 3,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 15,549 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 19,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 1.89M shares traded or 78.28% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 120,851 shares to 1,685 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 634,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,483 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com holds 88,041 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 33 shares. Natl Pension Ser has 266,982 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed reported 813,059 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has 0.74% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 486,825 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 5,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 158,881 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 365,313 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 1.27% or 36,534 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,395 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.03% or 3,955 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Proshare Llc holds 0.04% or 36,094 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.01% or 2,186 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity. PARSONS RICHARD D also sold $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $66.44M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. $4.36M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. Shares for $4.65M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. 46,233 shares valued at $7.04 million were sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 22,788 shares valued at $3.42M was sold by MOSS SARA E.

