Personal Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $4.37 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Van Hulzen Asset Management Increased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $1.16 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 17,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 109,852 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 92,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 1.99 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 218,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 11.37 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Transaction Will Also Have a Positive Impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 3,486 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Plc invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tdam Usa holds 0.38% or 77,769 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Co reported 4,506 shares. Symons Management owns 79,790 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Somerset Trust Communications reported 20,342 shares. Bridges Inv accumulated 0.18% or 63,590 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.21% or 72,330 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Communications invested in 4,567 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 6,661 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Management Llc owns 1.81% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.56 million shares. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). S&T Bancshares Pa holds 31,283 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability accumulated 55,980 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance owns 8.72M shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 74,050 shares to 13,352 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 950 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 130,621 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $24.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 58,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.61 million for 23.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.