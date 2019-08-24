Personal Capital Advisors Has Increased Aes (AES) Stake; Antares Pharma (ATRS) Shorts Down By 1.72%

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 1.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired 27,733 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 1.81 million shares with $32.81 million value, up from 1.79 million last quarter. Aes Corp now has $9.82B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 3.73 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $538.11 million. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold Antares Pharma, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armistice Ltd reported 10.30 million shares. Art Advsr owns 94,162 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 265,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Broadfin Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.64 million shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 3.58 million shares. 269,471 are held by Millennium Management Ltd. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 22,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 35,221 shares. New York-based Jefferies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Jw Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.99% or 1.92M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). United Services Automobile Association owns 26,095 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 256,308 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Antares Pharma has $7 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $5.72’s average target is 73.33% above currents $3.3 stock price. Antares Pharma had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 4.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity. Another trade for 2.58 million shares valued at $41.58 million was made by UBBEN JEFFREY W on Thursday, May 9.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 148,584 shares to 21,901 valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 8,720 shares and now owns 71,175 shares. Encompass Health Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hightower Advsr holds 0.04% or 317,177 shares. Eqis Capital Management holds 0.12% or 84,039 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 87,359 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 754,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Management, Indiana-based fund reported 11,844 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 449,106 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Contravisory Mgmt holds 29,466 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 403 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Co reported 207,954 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.08% or 190,331 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 148,423 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 37,184 shares.

