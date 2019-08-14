Personal Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake in Pfizer (PFE) as Market Valuation Declined; Leavell Investment Management Stake in Dominion Res Va New (D) Has Boosted as Share Price Declined

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 20,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 954,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54 million, down from 975,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 948,014 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.31. About 129,430 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Smith Salley Assoc has invested 1.97% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 21,932 shares. American Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.8% or 13,854 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank Trust has 17,469 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has 3,350 shares. Electron Cap Prtn Limited Liability holds 11.42% or 1.17 million shares. First Fincl In, Indiana-based fund reported 1,816 shares. Dubuque Bankshares Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 100 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 4,669 shares stake. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 709,325 are held by Pension Service. First Midwest National Bank Division invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 7,749 shares. Webster National Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,366 shares. 5,076 were reported by Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 5,021 shares to 3,149 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,021 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 32,758 shares to 347,832 shares, valued at $38.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 10,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM).