Personal Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holding by $509,205; Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding Boosted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 223,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 448,821 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83 million, up from 225,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.06. About 45.39M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 23/04/2018 – AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 20/03/2018 – AMD Says No Performance Impact For Newly Disclosed Security Flaws — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ALSO NOT RELATED TO GOOGLE PROJECT ZERO EXPLOITS MADE PUBLIC JAN. 3; 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election; 29/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Dual-core AMD Athlon 200GE and Athlon Pro 200GE on the way; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 32.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 6,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 25,037 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 18,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 639,055 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 118,171 shares. State Street Corporation owns 36.43 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Maplelane Limited Liability Co owns 1 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 242,368 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited holds 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 47,725 shares. Jericho Asset Lp reported 2.68% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Company reported 6.83M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 1.33 million shares. Apriem, a California-based fund reported 19,812 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited holds 17,389 shares. 176,834 are owned by Utah Retirement System. Allstate Corporation stated it has 38,798 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Adirondack Tru Commerce holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 54,364 shares to 83,781 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,962 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: KHC, AMD – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMD +6% on Google Cloud gain – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Dents Some Growth Hopes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,190 shares to 8,640 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 120,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,685 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 95,967 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Finance In has 604 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd has 0.22% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.04 million shares. Principal Group has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 1.44 million were accumulated by Income Prns Ltd Liability Co. Colony Group Limited Liability Co reported 6,610 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.1% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 2.91 million are owned by Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability. Department Mb Fin Fincl Bank N A reported 975 shares. Brookstone Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Clearbridge Investments Ltd has 29,861 shares. Schulhoff & Inc holds 2,435 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.04% or 53,168 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 20,100 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.