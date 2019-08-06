Personal Capital Advisors Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Position By $5.77 Million; Phi (PHII)’s Sentiment Is 0.09

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 11.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 36,547 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 280,605 shares with $44.44 million value, down from 317,152 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $115.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $142.69. About 5.04M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B

Phi Inc (PHII) investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 4 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 43 trimmed and sold holdings in Phi Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.55 million shares, down from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Phi Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $7.54 million activity. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. Shares for $1.58 million were sold by Benioff Marc. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million. Roos John Victor also sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 7. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $72.56 million for 396.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased Northwest Nat Hldg Co stake by 7,584 shares to 77,535 valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 14,768 shares and now owns 86,312 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was raised too.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, March 5. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Monness on Monday, March 4. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Management reported 53,000 shares stake. Glenmede Na holds 15,412 shares. Kings Point Capital reported 738 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.36% or 8.20M shares in its portfolio. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 618 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5,125 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 1.08 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 13,717 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Contravisory Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bellecapital Limited accumulated 16,232 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Intact Invest Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Polaris Greystone Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 234,734 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.29% or 19,092 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.42% or 30,531 shares.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PHI, Inc. for 1.37 million shares. Robotti Robert owns 42,532 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in the company for 2,836 shares. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Llc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 44,556 shares.

More notable recent PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PHI Inc. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PHI, Inc. Issues Update Statement on Its Review Process – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PHI Inc. – Creditors Come To Terms On New Plan Of Reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHII) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PHI, Inc. Announces Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Lenders Don’t Understand About PHI, Inc.: A Money-Good Bond With An 18.5% YTM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2018.