Personal Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $5.77 Million as Stock Value Declined; Oberweis Asset Management Increased Its Position in Malibu Boats (MBUU) by $2.09 Million as Stock Price Declined

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 36,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,605 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.44M, down from 317,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $157.13. About 6.55M shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) by 40.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 53,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 131,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.73M market cap company. The stock increased 5.39% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 169,077 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 33,405 shares to 291,943 shares, valued at $22.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 24,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,237 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 29 sales for $26.67 million activity. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $17,051 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 24. Weaver Amy E also sold $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. On Friday, January 25 Benioff Marc sold $1.48 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 10,000 shares. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31 million on Friday, February 1. Hawkins Mark J sold 9,067 shares worth $1.36 million. $745,750 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 16.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 436.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Lc accumulated 141,311 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Oak Assocs Limited Oh reported 46,325 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 17,725 shares stake. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cetera Advisor Ltd holds 13,029 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited owns 3.42 million shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Plancorp Ltd has 2,452 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested in 7,354 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 241,886 shares. Nicholas Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 10,422 shares. Principal Fin Gp holds 0.3% or 2.03 million shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 3,638 were reported by Johnson. Da Davidson And Company has 11,413 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Telemark Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1% or 50,000 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54,072 activity.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc. Spon Adr by 165,045 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. by 584,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,850 shares, and cut its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 18,202 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 8,054 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Lc Delaware invested in 1,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Art Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has 38,605 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc has 18,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 53,205 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.12% or 22,045 shares. Hood River Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 250,485 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). The Iowa-based Principal Grp has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.79% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Us Bank & Trust De owns 1,191 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 215,991 shares in its portfolio.