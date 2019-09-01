Personal Capital Advisors Decreased By $23.20 Million Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; Rbb Bancorp (RBB) SI Increased By 35.77%

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 98.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 120,851 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 1,685 shares with $324,000 value, down from 122,536 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $72.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO RELOCATE LONDON-BASED HEAD OF DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS FOR IBERIA, JORGE ALCOVER, TO MADRID; 09/05/2018 – IRAN DEAL WITHDRAWAL, ALONG WITH RISING TENSION IN OTHER OIL PRODUCING COUNTRIES, MEANS RISK FOR OIL PRICES ‘SKEWED TO THE UPSIDE’ – GOLDMAN SACHS; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as Solomon named Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SETS GOAL OF 50% FEMALE WORKFORCE `OVER TIME’; 13/04/2018 – LSE Hires Goldman Veteran Schwimmer as CEO (Video); 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs May Be Getting Its Groove Back; 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap

Rbb Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had an increase of 35.77% in short interest. RBB’s SI was 124,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 35.77% from 91,700 shares previously. With 39,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Rbb Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)’s short sellers to cover RBB’s short positions. The SI to Rbb Bancorp’s float is 0.77%. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 13,865 shares traded. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RBB News: 25/04/2018 – RBB BANCORP RBB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 09/04/2018 – ABSA BANK LTD – ARRIE RAUTENBACH BECOMES CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF RBB SOUTH AFRICA; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys 1% Position in RBB Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp: First American’s Yu Will Be Appointed Vice Chairman; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp’s Existing Holders Will Own About 84.6% of Combined Company; 23/04/2018 – RBB BANCORP – FIRST AMERICAN’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Expects to Incur Tangible Book Value Per Shr Dilution of About 4.1% Upon Closing; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Board Will Be Expanded to 15 Members; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp: Transaction With First American Enables Expansion to NY Market; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp: Addition of First American Will Enable RBB to Surpass $2.5 Billion in Total Assets

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 71,590 shares to 550,048 valued at $19.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 429,236 shares and now owns 5.15 million shares. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was raised too.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldmanchs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldmanchs Group has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 24.44% above currents $203.91 stock price. Goldmanchs Group had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.46% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Trust Co Of Vermont reported 1,083 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 82,577 shares. The Missouri-based Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 17,140 shares. Kistler has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 730 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.01% or 600 shares. New York-based Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Selway Asset holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,064 shares. Qs holds 7,480 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tortoise reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cohen Steers stated it has 3,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett Communication has invested 0.44% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.20 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking services and products to the Chinese-American communities in the Los Angeles area. The company has market cap of $370.63 million. The Company’s deposit products include regular and business checking, senior citizen checking, NOW checking, money market, savings, time certificate of deposits, IRA CD, college student checking, and attorney trustÂ–IOLTA. It has a 9.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers residential mortgage loans for individual consumers, as well as small business, commercial and industrial, and real estate and construction loans; and lines of credit, SBA loans, and trade finance.