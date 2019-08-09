Personal Capital Advisors Cut By $869,652 Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Inphi (IPHI) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Inphi Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, May 1. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IPHI in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. See Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $55 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $50 Maintain

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 2.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 20,706 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 954,512 shares with $40.54 million value, down from 975,218 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $203.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 12.42 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Inphi Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jasper Ridge Prns Lp has 0.01% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 2,136 shares. Hussman Strategic holds 0.27% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.06M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 57,116 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 126 shares. Cap Invsts accumulated 3.44 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 27,071 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 728,709 shares. 12,675 were reported by Franklin. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co holds 4,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 10,500 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) reported 3,719 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 4,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital L P owns 0.2% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 261,762 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.88 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Tamer Ford sold $1.48 million. The insider EDMUNDS JOHN sold 10,000 shares worth $400,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures.

The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 449,323 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Mgmt Co LP Exits Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, February 19.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 232,483 shares to 3.92M valued at $340.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 9,136 shares and now owns 39,137 shares. Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 120,043 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 11,326 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Girard Ptnrs owns 89,492 shares. Cape Ann Comml Bank owns 30,504 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Family Trust Comm stated it has 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fil Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.68M shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 2.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 5,476 are held by Family Firm. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dearborn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 655,261 shares. 18,434 are owned by East Coast Asset Lc.