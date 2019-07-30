Personal Capital Advisors Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $1.24 Million as Stock Value Rose; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Lifted Stake in Intelsat S A (I)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 10,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,640 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46 million, up from 91,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 1.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 737,252 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,922 shares to 14,221 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 65,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,606 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,562 are held by Bailard. Ww Asset Mgmt invested 0.66% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,210 shares. Moreover, Tompkins has 0.94% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 41,203 shares. 6,209 are owned by Eagle Ridge Investment. Bb&T Corp accumulated 401,490 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Whitnell And holds 27,403 shares. 106,897 were reported by St Germain D J. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru holds 1.54% or 19,850 shares in its portfolio. 10,749 were accumulated by Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Fdx reported 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Staley Advisers accumulated 11,417 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 49,630 shares. Vontobel Asset Management Inc owns 2.21 million shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 33,151 shares.

