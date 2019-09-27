Personal Capital Advisors Boosted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake By $4.28 Million; Shorts at SNC LAVALIN GROUP CL A ORDINARY SHAR (SNCAF) Lowered By 4.48%

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 13.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired 63,925 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 535,154 shares with $36.16M value, up from 471,229 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 4.12 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $88 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 23.13% above currents $62.7 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 13 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6700 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.