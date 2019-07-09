Pershing Square Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $24.15 Million; Barrett Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Tetra Tech New Com (TTEK) by $636,315

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 221,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, down from 9.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 2.06M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (TTEK) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company's stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 487,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04M, up from 476,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 183,239 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 13.00 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Investment Advsr has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Capital Planning Limited Liability invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Brookmont Cap reported 5,269 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Com has invested 2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Indiana Trust And Inv Management holds 20,354 shares. The Texas-based Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Middleton & Communications Ma stated it has 26,198 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors stated it has 4,523 shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Chem Bancshares owns 44,542 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd holds 5,069 shares. Td Asset reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Markel invested in 1.05% or 570,000 shares. Iowa Natl Bank holds 1.39% or 27,652 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 28,696 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 42,314 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 91 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 5,399 shares. Mondrian Inv Prtn accumulated 73,445 shares. 8,300 were reported by Strs Ohio. Dupont Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Rothschild Asset Management Us holds 0.01% or 17,084 shares. Smith Graham And Com Invest Lp invested 1% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 7,309 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 45,225 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc owns 0.84% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 109,064 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 43,150 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 120,134 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs Inc accumulated 6,150 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 10,267 shares to 122,870 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,756 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

