Pershing Square Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $6.46 Million; Pathstone Family Office Lowered Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position as Market Value Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $147.32. About 5.27 million shares traded or 53.09% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 4.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.68 million, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $164.42. About 1.19M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,689 shares to 11,676 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 486,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Keystone Planning reported 2.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0.65% or 7.20 million shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com reported 11,274 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parametric Assocs Lc has invested 0.39% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Eagle Asset Management Inc, Florida-based fund reported 27,182 shares. Arbor Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.1% or 2,153 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny owns 28,910 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Windward Mgmt Company Ca holds 0.29% or 16,189 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bankshares Trust has 15,029 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.46% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 493,996 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Beaumont Lc invested in 8,327 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 6,090 are held by Cambridge Advsrs.

