Pershing Square Capital Management LP Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Has Increased by $30.85 Million; Lam Research (LRCX) Shareholder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Trimmed Stake

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 6,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,245 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 45,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $184.89. About 1.61 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 EPS, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $512.93 million for 13.59 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Strong Memory Aid Lam Research (LRCX) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “We Did The Math SPXV Can Go To $66 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Memory Weakness to Hurt Lam Research (LRCX) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial holds 261 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo owns 0.67% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 135,753 shares. Cleararc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,697 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company accumulated 24,349 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America owns 449 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.23 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rench Wealth Inc reported 1,285 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 92,806 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Nomura Holding has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Advisors owns 2,315 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 30,372 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company, Illinois-based fund reported 14,162 shares. Bokf Na holds 45,215 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Glob Endowment Mngmt LP owns 5,420 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.09% or 267,137 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. $354,616 worth of stock was sold by Heckart Christine on Friday, February 1.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 25,540 shares to 286,157 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 137,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Canal Ins has 3.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 70,000 shares. Alethea Lc reported 1,977 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) holds 0.14% or 18,251 shares. Welch Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 0.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru owns 11,150 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Confluence Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.76% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 50,930 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 22,521 shares. Grassi Inv Management invested in 1.12% or 58,892 shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc has 42,256 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Cornercap Counsel accumulated 16,001 shares. Guardian Trust Communication holds 0.4% or 233,591 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd has 0.43% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 20,027 shares.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $131.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Sleepy Start to the Week, But Hold On – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Collins Aerospace joins Sikorsky in revolutionizing approach to autonomous flight with new fly-by-wire technology – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Energy: United Technologies and Raytheon Look to Build an Aerospace Titan – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.