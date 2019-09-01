Pershing Square Capital Management LP Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Has Increased by $30.85 Million as Stock Declined; Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Holding in Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) by $18.33 Million as Valuation Rose

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 165.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60M, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 2.92M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 25/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI INTERNATIONAL EXPLORATION HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNITS IN PURE GOLD MINING INC; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – RANDGOLD RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT WITH DRC GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 18/05/2018 – Mali’s gold revenues rise 23 pct in 2017; 29/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Limited Issues Its 2017 Suite Of Annual Reports And A No Change Statement; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti CEO Resigns to Become Head of Vedanta Re; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE, CEO; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: RANDGOLD TO CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT W/DRC GOVT NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Vedanta turns to AngloGold for new chief executive

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.50 million shares to 3.46M shares, valued at $167.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 497,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,000 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

