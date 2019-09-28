Pershing Square Capital Management LP Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) Decreased by $41.45 Million as Valuation Declined; Lennox International (LII) Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cut Stake by $302,500 as Market Value Declined

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (LII) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, down from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Lennox International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $241.58. About 185,067 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 414,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 8.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898.15M, down from 9.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Lc accumulated 7,250 shares. 38,221 were reported by Bragg Finance Advsrs Inc. Noesis Mangement Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 3,100 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Co Adv holds 62,250 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Eventide Asset Limited Liability Com has 581,800 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Macquarie Limited reported 7.05 million shares. Maverick Cap Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 2.00M shares. Condor invested in 35,361 shares or 0.55% of the stock. 10,811 were accumulated by First City Cap Management. Cap Planning Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 7,796 shares. Coho invested in 1.76M shares. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lpl Finance Limited Co reported 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 18,006 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management invested in 1,076 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Fmr Ltd owns 50,669 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 235,945 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 304,339 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 2,557 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 47,048 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 23,100 were accumulated by Axa. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc has 0.09% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 3,461 shares. Field And Main Bancshares has 50 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.13% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 9,000 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.03 million for 16.82 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.