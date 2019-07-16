Pershing Square Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) as Market Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Arrow Financial Has Lowered by $366,660 Its Holding

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 1,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,067 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 79,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 15.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.68 million, down from 4.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $164.2. About 1.75M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.12 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Black Diamond Cap Llc has invested 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wisconsin Capital Llc owns 2,686 shares. Huntington Bank holds 534,878 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Co holds 8,232 shares. Argent Mgmt Limited Company reported 363,266 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 2.14% or 134,280 shares. Schmidt P J Management Inc invested in 3.37% or 60,683 shares. Eagle Global Ltd Llc reported 155,051 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security holds 1.72% or 12,495 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.88% or 16,568 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 1.39M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 96,320 are owned by Lionstone Management Ltd Llc. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 223,101 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 12,050 shares. 44,385 were reported by Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. The insider Black Maria sold $236,629. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. 36,364 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Perrotti Thomas J sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Management Inc invested in 9,913 shares. Connecticut-based Sky Inv Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,281 shares. Parkside Bancorp & holds 0.17% or 3,237 shares. Permanens Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Inc invested 4.64% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Farmers Trust Company stated it has 4,099 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 244,255 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Lc invested 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northstar Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 99,435 shares. Haverford Financial holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,644 shares. 1,312 are owned by Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Vanguard Gp reported 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Harding Loevner LP has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtnrs Ma has invested 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).