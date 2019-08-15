Pershing Square Capital Management LP Lifted Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $30.85 Million as Share Price Declined; Hs Management Partners Boosted Its Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $7.12 Million

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 169,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 3.70M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.16 million, up from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.57. About 6.20M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.16. About 3.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares to 9.32M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.99M shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Advisors invested in 0.37% or 22,366 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 161 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Johnson Fincl Group stated it has 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership owns 58,221 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 1,566 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo owns 0.26% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 65,297 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt owns 11,795 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beaumont Ptnrs Limited Company has 0.63% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 45,971 shares. Moreover, Prospector Prns Limited Liability has 0.96% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 49,010 shares. Essex Financial Services Inc invested in 25,204 shares. Patten Group Incorporated stated it has 1.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Selway Asset Mngmt invested 1.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Old Point Trust And Fincl Services N A accumulated 8,175 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 7,200 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). North Star Inv Management Corporation has 0.07% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 14,022 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 287,133 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dupont Management holds 18,656 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp invested in 21,908 shares. Virtu Limited Co stated it has 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt LP has invested 1.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Iat Reinsurance owns 25,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 0.63% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 28,996 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 1.61% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 96,044 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 147,954 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 950,991 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Street reported 54.04M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Nuance Invs Ltd Liability Com owns 611,131 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 123,965 shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $155.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 500,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).