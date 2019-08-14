Pershing Square Capital Management LP Increases Stake in United Technologies (UTX); Alpha Windward Has Trimmed Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding as Share Price Declined

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 96.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 14,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 516 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 1.01 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.3. About 2.88 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 16,620 shares to 17,138 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $1.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv holds 19,836 shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor owns 9,149 shares. Welch Group Ltd Co accumulated 207,963 shares. The California-based Gould Asset Ltd Company Ca has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Barnett And Communication owns 579 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc owns 2,054 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.39% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,221 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 342,146 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association accumulated 907,494 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 103,284 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. King Wealth holds 0.11% or 2,656 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested in 0.43% or 3,047 shares. 11,901 were reported by Field & Main Natl Bank. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 117,100 shares.