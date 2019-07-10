Pershing Square Capital Management LP Increases Position in United Technologies (UTX); Callahan Advisors Lowered Stake in Wal (WMT) by $645,729

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 6,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 70,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $112.88. About 4.73 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 bln stg merger; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 16/05/2018 – Lord & Taylor Flagship Store Will Debut on Walmart.com With More Than 125 Premium Brands; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury Confirms Merger With Walmart U.K. Business; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SAYS A FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE MADE AT 0700 UK TIME (0600 GMT) ON MONDAY APRIL 30; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 04/05/2018 – A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS – BLOOMBERG CITING; 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?; 30/05/2018 – WALMART – COMPANY REPORTED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ELECTION OF EACH OF WALMART’S 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.39. About 2.88 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,186 shares to 109,607 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,255 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.32 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25M on Thursday, February 14. Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares to 4.03M shares, valued at $643.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).