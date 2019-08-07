Pershing Square Capital Management LP Increased United Technologies (UTX) Position by $30.85 Million as Market Value Declined; Coastline Trust Co Holding In Netflix (NFLX) Was Has Boosted

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.01. About 3.65 million shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 585.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 6,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 8,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 1,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $304.29. About 8.80M shares traded or 29.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon & Disney Will Challenge Netflix in the Streaming TV Market – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of CBS Corp’s (CBS) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix News: NFLX Stock Tumbles on Subscriber Growth Drop – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Are the Bears About to Come Down on Netflix? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Regain Ground Tuesday After Selloff – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “DOD removes Turkey from the F-35 program, cancels 100 jet sale – Washington Business Journal” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Defense Companies Need to Merge or Die. The Raytheon and United Technologies Deal Shows Why. – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

