Pershing Square Capital Management LP Holds Holding in United Technologies (UTX); Valero Energy New (VLO) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position as Share Value Declined

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $131.35. About 1.86 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 37,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, down from 147,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 2.56M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Global Endowment Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rockland Trust stated it has 100,584 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Iron Finance Ltd Liability invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Forte Cap Ltd Liability Adv owns 14,756 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs owns 0.41% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.42M shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 6,955 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 3,213 shares. 353,837 are held by Edgar Lomax Va. Financial Advantage Inc owns 1,000 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt reported 1.73% stake. Weatherstone Cap Management accumulated 3,496 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Old National Bank In reported 30,997 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 3,276 shares. Pension accumulated 825,591 shares. Moreover, Buckhead Cap Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,089 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $131.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.32M shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5,000 shares to 167,918 shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 34,882 shares. Suntrust Banks has 49,741 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Girard Prns has 0.25% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 16,112 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department accumulated 3,705 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 3.54 million shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability holds 6,582 shares. Regions Fin owns 17,156 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 3,160 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur owns 12,577 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn stated it has 500 shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Lc owns 5,550 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 267,840 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Midas Management, a New York-based fund reported 19,325 shares.

