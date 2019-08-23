Pershing Square Capital Management LP Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Raised by $30.85 Million; Night Owl Capital Management Boosted Its Ringcentral (RNG) Position by $3.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.42. About 1.37 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.32. About 386,003 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Com stated it has 2,032 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 2,530 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private owns 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,245 shares. Forbes J M And Llp has 0.34% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,232 shares. At National Bank has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited owns 61,392 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 110,874 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.57% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 48,592 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Cap Management. Kentucky Retirement holds 35,439 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne accumulated 224,843 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 33,468 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares to 9.32M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

