Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake by $4.23 Million; Stock Price Rose; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shares Rose While Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Lifted Holding

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 38,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.43M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $128.53. About 273,375 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 62,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 229,868 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.26M, up from 167,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $289.02. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 39,030 shares to 4.47 million shares, valued at $237.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,157 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

