Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Raised United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Arvest Trust Company Has Boosted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $1.08 Million; Share Value Rose

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 2.02 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 11,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 42,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.52. About 2.25 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

