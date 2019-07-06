Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $30.85 Million; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Decreased Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $301,632 as Share Value Declined

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 54,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 10.45M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – WOFFORD JOINS INDUSTRIALS INVESTMENT BANKING OF WELLS FARGO; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S ED BLAKEY TO RETIRE AFTER 34 YEARS WITH CO; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk- Management Claims With Regulators; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS WERE 0.32 PERCENT OF AVERAGE LOANS (ANNUALIZED), DOWN FROM 0.34 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Owes California Bankers $97 Million for Rest Breaks; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $1.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.32M shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln invested in 6,813 shares. Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.48% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amer Grp holds 378,330 shares. Thomasville Bancshares invested in 0.22% or 9,082 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fire Group owns 7,750 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,047 shares. 8,990 were reported by Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt Communications. Tompkins invested in 0.09% or 3,045 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 31,186 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Stack Mgmt reported 317,725 shares or 4.91% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Finance Consulate Inc has invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jennison Associate reported 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) on Behalf of Raytheon Shareholders and Encourages Raytheon Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here are the biggest Mass. M&A tech deals that have closed in 2019 – Boston Business Journal” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: United Technologies, Molson Coors, Redfin & more – CNBC” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Loeb joins Ackman in opposing United Tech merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.9% stake. Smith Moore And reported 12,212 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Co owns 93,168 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 88,334 shares stake. Crestwood Advsr Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 182,604 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 796,551 shares. 4,628 are owned by Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability. Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1.98% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7.52M shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 0.72% or 21,244 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc holds 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 123,139 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt reported 1,000 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company holds 1.12% or 159,969 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 1.86% or 58,895 shares. Tiedemann stated it has 17,428 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is the 25th Most Popular Hedge Fund Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is Wells Fargo Hunting for a New CEO? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo CEO To Elizabeth Warren: I’m Not Going Anywhere – Benzinga” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Bail Out On Wells Fargo? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.