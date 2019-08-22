Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $4.23 Million; Walmart (Call) (WMT) Stock Value Rose While Regal Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $1.94 Million

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (Call) (WMT) by 95.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 20,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88,000, down from 20,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $111.62. About 3.49 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may retain Flipkart top executives if deal goes through – Livemint; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: WALMART TARGETING OVER 40% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YR-END; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – FINAL MAKE-UP OF FLIPKART BOARD HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART RAMPING UP PAN-AFRICAN EXPANSION WITH AROUND 20 NEW STORES OUTSIDE SOUTH AFRICA IN NEXT 3 YRS – CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 20/04/2018 – Walmart: James Cash Retiring From Board, Kevin Systrom Won’t Stand for Re-Election

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 38,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.43 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 58,073 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,816 shares to 95,120 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,475 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).