Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Lowered Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $24.15 Million; As United Rentals (URI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut by $928,800 Its Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 339,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, down from 364,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $115.56. About 82,193 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 221,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 9.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, down from 9.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $111.92 lastly. It is down 2.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 20.57 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

