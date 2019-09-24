Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $41.45 Million as Stock Declined; Seaspan (SSW) Shareholder Old West Investment Management Increased Holding by $341,046 as Share Value Rose

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 414,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 8.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898.15 million, down from 9.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $110.71. About 1.22M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 37,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 337,894 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 60,370 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SNAMES RYAN COURSON AS CFO; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Fincl Invests Additional $500M in Seaspan, Increasing Total Investment to $1B; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN SEES PURCHASE SIGNIFICANTLY BOOSTING EPS; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN COO MARK CHU TO STEP DOWN; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN-FAIRFAX FINANCIAL TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $250 MLN IN 5.5% DEBENTURES AND WARRANTS, INCREASING TOTAL FAIRFAX INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN TO $500 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Seaspan CFO David Spivack to Leave Co. to Pursue Other Interests; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP SSW.N SAYS RYAN COURSON APPOINTED CFO; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 13/04/2018 – SEASPAN FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – TRANSACTION SIGNIFICANTLY ACCRETIVE TO SEASPAN’S EARNINGS PER SHARE

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 86,924 shares to 12,942 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 191,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.35 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.