Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position by $55.44 Million; First Long Island Investors Has Boosted 3M Co Com (MMM) Position by $371,979

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 1,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 40,469 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 38,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 78,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 1.86M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32B, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $836.32. About 271,248 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cipher Cap LP accumulated 0.04% or 711 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company has 153 shares. Bp Public Lc holds 0.09% or 3,100 shares. Co Of Vermont invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Prudential Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,127 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 841 shares. Moreover, Captrust has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Horan Cap Mngmt invested in 8,283 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Amer Century Cos holds 430,242 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 4,598 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 335 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chipotle: Bumpy Ride Amid Investor Biases – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Pershing Square Praises Its Management – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Awards Bonuses to 2,600 Crew Members – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Fell Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.81M for 66.80 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank holds 0.75% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 756,465 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 65,344 shares. 53 were reported by Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corporation. Motco accumulated 21,754 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Howard Capital Management reported 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 19,041 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited. Community National Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 23,443 shares. Stearns Services Group has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.68% or 10,520 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.31% or 3,810 shares. Eagle Asset Inc invested in 456,708 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0.07% or 132,668 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cleararc stated it has 13,990 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 600 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 34,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,559 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).