Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $24.15 Million; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $37.74 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 770,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42 million, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 221,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 9.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, down from 9.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.08 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 45,000 shares to 514,082 shares, valued at $47.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 23,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust reported 93,562 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 9.02M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 1.38 million shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.04% or 918,673 shares. Marco Lc stated it has 5,719 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh owns 0.63% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 19,822 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 435,718 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,212 shares. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has 0.57% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 171,727 shares. The California-based Causeway Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.72% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.25% or 2.42 million shares. New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Calamos Advisors Ltd holds 0.29% or 918,095 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Ltd Co stated it has 129,315 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 0.32% or 3.35M shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Regions Fin reported 0.15% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Webster Financial Bank N A has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan holds 3.3% or 58,400 shares. Cap Corporation Va holds 1.15% or 38,390 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,284 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 55,543 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset has 2.69% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 159,404 shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has 0.15% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 959 shares. 278,906 were reported by Suntrust Banks Incorporated.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Earnings Preview: Lowe’s (LOW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lowe’s (LOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Energizer Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ENR) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.