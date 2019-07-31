Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $6.46 Million; Stamps Com Com New (STMP) Stake Boosted by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.68 million, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.51. About 1.48M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 137,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 713,463 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08 million, up from 575,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $832.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 164,632 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity. Habiger David C bought $49,980 worth of stock.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (NYSE:RCL) by 12,945 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $120.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 60,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.75M shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,864 shares. Polen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,580 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 32,476 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 1.76 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 6,200 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 27,195 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 3 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 2,849 shares. Parametric Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 26,075 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 3,132 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has 109,076 shares. Everence Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Interest Group Inc has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 244,255 shares stake. Aull & Monroe reported 2.41% stake. Scotia Capital invested in 0.02% or 11,646 shares. Fayez Sarofim & invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has invested 1.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 983,077 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Cincinnati Ins reported 171,050 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,351 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt reported 3,641 shares. Grimes stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Baxter Bros invested in 51,956 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Granite Invest Limited Co has 59,193 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors reported 2.95% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc invested in 0.39% or 56,414 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Shares for $5.42 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8.