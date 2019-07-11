Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position by $55.44 Million; Villere St Denis J & Co Raised Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holding by $1.68 Million as Share Price Rose

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 119,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.27 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.56M, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 2.42M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 78,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.86 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32B, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $740.1. About 118,115 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MOVE FROM DENVER TO AFFECT ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Company reported 216 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 35,011 shares. Beck Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.31% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation accumulated 14,234 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.07% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 38,999 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 2,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.19% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 335 were accumulated by Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 12,073 shares. Horan Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 50 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 11,334 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cap Guardian Company stated it has 95,154 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt reported 503 shares stake. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 6,093 shares. Fincl Counselors stated it has 3,252 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. 7,150 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares with value of $4.34 million were sold by Hartung Jack.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.20M for 50.01 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16,559 shares to 752,130 shares, valued at $53.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $437,418 activity. GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR sold $176,386 worth of stock or 12,598 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,477 are held by World Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 1.53M are owned by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.15% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Bb&T Ltd Co reported 38,859 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Invesco reported 473,640 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0% or 215 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.16% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 12,903 were reported by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Synovus owns 15,765 shares. Cadence Management Llc reported 14,011 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 71,661 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.