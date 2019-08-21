Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $4.23 Million; Rbf Capital Has Increased Its Holding in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by $630,300 as Valuation Declined

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 40.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 57,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 646,459 shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 05/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE TO BE AGENT OF ALBANESI SYNDICATED LOAN; 15/03/2018 – LAWSUIT AGAINST CREDIT SUISSE AND A JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC JHG.N SUBSIDIARY IS FILED IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN -FILING; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS WON’T SEE LARGE FURTHER COST CUTS AFTER RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME COMPLETED – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – Credit Suisse Sees Trading in Line With Year Earlier at Key Unit; 09/05/2018 – PEARSON PLC PSON.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 850P FROM 700P; 29/05/2018 – Credit Suisse Group CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 179 FROM EUR 178; 29/05/2018 – HFMWeek [Reg]: Credit Suisse co-head of Americas consulting to join Goldman Sachs; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 38,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.43M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $132.83. About 135,907 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank: Yes, There’s More – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Revenues For Credit Suisse’s Wealth Management Business Could Cross $10 Billion In Five Years – Forbes” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should You Buy United States Steel on This Dip? – Investorplace.com” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays – In Defense Of Investment Banking – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Executive Voice: She preaches workplace culture as Credit Suisse grows – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24,520 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $33.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 31,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,087 shares, and cut its stake in Ferroglobe Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,278 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 14,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pnc Financial Group invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Bank Of Hawaii reported 7,344 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Maltese Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.99% or 118,000 shares. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 2.16 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 977 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable LP owns 6,201 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 2,473 shares. Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corporation has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Millennium Management Lc invested in 0% or 4,061 shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership holds 1.66M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advsrs reported 0.32% stake.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Howard Hughes: A Speculative Bet That Relies Heavily On The Acquisition Value Of Strategic Assets – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ackman eyes more gains for his fund with help of Berkshire, others – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston is the top-performing master-planned community market in Texas – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 31, 2019.