Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $30.85 Million; Whirlpool (WHR) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Raised Stake

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 23,585 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 18,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $140.15. About 12,393 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 97,807 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares to 4.03M shares, valued at $643.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested 0.89% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Flippin Bruce And Porter invested in 1.66% or 72,103 shares. 8,578 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 2.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,577 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.83% or 26,069 shares. Horan Mgmt holds 7,514 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp holds 0.9% or 314,772 shares in its portfolio. 2,362 were accumulated by Intersect Ltd. Newfocus Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 14,760 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 43,086 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mairs Power owns 12,759 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rhode Island-based Coastline has invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Headinvest Limited Co reported 28,459 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Regain Ground Tuesday After Selloff – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,046 shares to 56,583 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,567 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).