Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $30.85 Million; Stock Rose; Harris Associates LP Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Cut as Market Value Declined

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 344,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 billion, down from 3.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $9.59 during the last trading session, reaching $304.04. About 410,534 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 24/04/2018 – Biotech stars Schleifer and Yancopoulos share $52M in 2017 compensation, even though Regeneron’s share price swooned Plus $264M for Yancopoulos in vested value; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.16. About 3.13M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76 million shares to 9.99M shares, valued at $742.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03M shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru has 0.91% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,150 shares. Savant Limited Co reported 0.67% stake. Third Point Llc reported 9.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ami Invest Mgmt owns 11,501 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 154,596 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank holds 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,210 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested in 10,889 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 4,543 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 262 shares. Barr E S And Com reported 6,715 shares. Argent Trust Com stated it has 39,739 shares. Horan Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 1,936 shares. Oxbow Llc reported 9,840 shares stake. Tiemann Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,295 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 999,803 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 3.47M shares stake. Founders Capital Llc stated it has 577 shares. Schroder Grp reported 0% stake. 948 were reported by Rampart Mngmt Ltd. Fil holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kistler reported 39 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 1,496 are held by Steinberg Glob Asset. Atria, a North Carolina-based fund reported 765 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.09% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Etrade Cap Llc has 856 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.48% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.65% or 28,004 shares. Moreover, North Point Managers Corporation Oh has 2.17% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 2.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $4.7 per share. REGN’s profit will be $504.34M for 16.52 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.67% EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 314,756 shares to 63.37M shares, valued at $941.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 512,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Arcosa Inc.

