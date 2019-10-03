Pershing Square Capital Management LP Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $56.45 Million; Valuation Rose; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Increased Holding by $490,675 as Share Price Declined

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 5,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 29,073 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 23,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 683,423 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 680,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.31 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $780.78M, down from 9.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.51. About 4.07 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 74,604 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 355 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 14,600 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 22,969 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 16,900 shares. Cap Invsts has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 10,381 were reported by Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. 10,605 were reported by Rothschild Il. Harris Associate Lp holds 22.12M shares. 5,639 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc. Group Inc One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 34 shares. Axa holds 0.4% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 1.08M shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ethernet Alliance ECOC 2019 Demo Points to The 800GbE Future – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 59,453 shares to 332,428 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Auxier Asset Mngmt has 11,518 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 518,374 shares. 46,228 were accumulated by North Star Investment Management. Hengehold Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 8,566 shares. Marietta Invest Prns Limited Liability invested in 11,498 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 71,590 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aimz Advsrs reported 5,235 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 0.4% or 32,393 shares. Coastline owns 0.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 19,725 shares. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta holds 57,045 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.45% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hsbc Holding Pcl reported 1.11M shares. Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 20,991 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Caprock Grp Inc owns 18,852 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 30.18 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, SBUX, SLV, LYFT, SQ – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Outlines Long-Term Growth Plan, China in Focus – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.