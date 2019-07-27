Pershing Square Capital Management LP Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $130.27 Million; Market Value Rose; As Ensco Plc Shs Class A (ESV) Share Price Declined, Holder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Decreased by $415,725 Its Holding

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.99M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.96M, down from 11.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc Shs Class A (ESV) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 138,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,520 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 350,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 4.66M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnscoRowan: Potential First Steps Of The Combined Company – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ensco slips as revenues hurt by lower utilization, dayrates – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EnscoRowan Announces Early Results and Increase in Aggregate Maximum Purchase Amount for Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “EnscoRowan (ESV) to be Renamed Valaris Effective Jul 31 – Zacks.com” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Offshore Drilling: Dying Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

