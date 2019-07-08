Pershing Square Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $130.27 Million as Share Price Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position Boosted by Suntrust Banks Inc

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.99 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.96M, down from 11.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 499,887 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 39,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.98 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 1.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 29.98 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Mgmt reported 58,471 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 0.38% or 20.46M shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 203 shares. 3,518 are held by Whalerock Point Prns Lc. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel reported 73,125 shares. Invest House Llc accumulated 10,925 shares. Country Trust Bancorp holds 0% or 960 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge has 0.21% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brown Advisory reported 285,078 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 5,737 shares. Triangle Wealth reported 5,749 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). River Road Asset Limited Liability Co holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 636,108 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Com has 1.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 70,626 shares. Heritage Investors accumulated 3,346 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. The insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26M.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 57,614 shares to 178,203 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 10,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,444 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Co stated it has 279,429 shares. Rench Wealth holds 105,835 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Northpointe Capital invested 2.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd holds 0.13% or 4,881 shares in its portfolio. F&V Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 179,305 shares or 5.53% of all its holdings. The California-based Mraz Amerine Associates has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Profit Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 35,543 shares. The Nebraska-based Cambridge Advsr has invested 0.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 35,753 were reported by Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Wade G W holds 0.27% or 53,750 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Llc holds 79,544 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Scotia invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roundview Cap Lc owns 8,548 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Monetary Management Gp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.46% or 8.60 million shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.