Pershing Square Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in United Technologies (UTX); Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile While Harvest Management Decreased Position by $364,000

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $1.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan & reported 12,907 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 485,399 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,116 shares. Victory Mgmt accumulated 40,494 shares. Birinyi Associate, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,085 shares. State Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 5.64% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 92,000 shares. Moreover, Godsey And Gibb Associates has 2.44% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whittier Tru has invested 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Georgia-based Montag A And Associate has invested 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meyer Handelman invested in 1.11% or 169,350 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr holds 1.81% or 89,766 shares in its portfolio. 8,144 were accumulated by Highlander Management Limited Liability Com. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Co owns 0.92% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,902 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 103,123 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 23,498 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,376 are owned by Sumitomo Life. 513 are owned by Regions. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 7,685 shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 4,040 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Acadian Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 2,414 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability owns 0.18% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 792,453 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 21,812 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 12,265 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Tru Com Of Vermont holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 256 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 26,327 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Carlson Cap LP owns 1.98 million shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity has 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).