Pershing Gold Corporation (PGLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC) and Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) are two firms in the Gold that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pershing Gold Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Golden Star Resources Ltd. 4 1.38 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pershing Gold Corporation and Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pershing Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0.00% -37.3% -5.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pershing Gold Corporation and Golden Star Resources Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 21.46% and 61.4% respectively. 34.49% are Pershing Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Golden Star Resources Ltd. has 26.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pershing Gold Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Golden Star Resources Ltd. -15.68% -8.27% -10.35% -4.31% 2.9% 12.7%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Golden Star Resources Ltd. beats Pershing Gold Corporation.

Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and precious metals primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties comprise approximately 948 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 172 leased unpatented mining claims, and 2,235 acres of leased and 2,770 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.