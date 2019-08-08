Pershing Gold Corporation (PGLC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.46% of Pershing Gold Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Pershing Gold Corporation has 34.49% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Pershing Gold Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pershing Gold Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Pershing Gold Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pershing Gold Corporation N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Pershing Gold Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pershing Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.54 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is 100.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pershing Gold Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pershing Gold Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

Dividends

Pershing Gold Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pershing Gold Corporation’s competitors beat Pershing Gold Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and precious metals primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties comprise approximately 948 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 172 leased unpatented mining claims, and 2,235 acres of leased and 2,770 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.