Pershing Gold Corporation (PGLC) and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Comparison side by side

Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC) and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pershing Gold Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Hecla Mining Company 2 1.54 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pershing Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -3.7% -2.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pershing Gold Corporation and Hecla Mining Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pershing Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hecla Mining Company 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively Hecla Mining Company has an average price target of $2.35, with potential upside of 32.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.46% of Pershing Gold Corporation shares and 65.7% of Hecla Mining Company shares. About 34.49% of Pershing Gold Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Hecla Mining Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pershing Gold Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Hecla Mining Company -7.96% 10.12% -11.06% -28.29% -40.89% -21.61%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Hecla Mining Company beats Pershing Gold Corporation.

Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and precious metals primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties comprise approximately 948 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 172 leased unpatented mining claims, and 2,235 acres of leased and 2,770 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.