Perritt Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Csx (CSX) by $373,034 as Market Value Declined; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lifted Its Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $33.66 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 1.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 48.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 5,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 10,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $66.85. About 3.70M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX)

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M. 10,000 shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $1.01 million.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48,876 shares to 470,381 shares, valued at $234.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,393 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16M for 16.55 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (NYSE:TA) by 191,145 shares to 358,060 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.