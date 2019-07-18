Perritt Capital Management Trimmed Its Photronics (PLAB) Position as Share Value Declined; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 2.24M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 83,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 382,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 331,475 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71M for 21.15 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $86,664 activity. 5,600 shares were sold by Progler Christopher J, worth $59,752. The insider JORDAN JOHN P bought 1,000 shares worth $9,250. Shares for $19,992 were sold by TYSON MITCHELL G on Monday, January 28.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 632,704 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 633,200 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 48,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc stated it has 1.29 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,924 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 10,355 shares. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 22,936 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Credit Suisse Ag has 147,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Smithfield Trust reported 14,394 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 24,592 shares stake. 103,424 are held by Arizona State Retirement.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd invested in 0.29% or 31,783 shares. Cap World Invsts holds 192,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hikari Limited reported 106,300 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Puzo Michael J reported 51,835 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 119,256 shares. Lincoln National, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,813 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 36,223 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, Geode Cap Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10.37M shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Commerce has 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marshall & Sullivan Incorporated Wa reported 29,781 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gp reported 6,256 shares. S&Co owns 4,200 shares. Luminus Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 279,100 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. 996,646 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76 million shares to 9.99M shares, valued at $742.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Collins Aerospace acknowledged as a top avionics supplier to Airbus – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Energy: United Technologies and Raytheon Look to Build an Aerospace Titan – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to improve the passenger processing experience and safeguard systems at Colombia’s El Dorado International Airport – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Aerospace and Defense Companies Gurus Agree on – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.